CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

11-Year-Old Girl Gets Heart Transplant After Visit By Drake

Leave a comment

11-year-old heart transplant patient Sofia Sanchez asked for two things for her birthday, a visit from Drake and a new heart. Both of her wishes came true.

Earlier this month Drake surprised her with a visit after seeing a video of her doing the In My Feelings Challenge in a hospital hallway. The two took photos and sang some of his hits together.

Sunday a video started circulating online of the moment Sofia was told she’d be getting a transplant, “I’m getting a heart, Mom? Oh my God!” she exclaimed.

Surgeons performed the transplant on her on Monday at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital. Cardiovascular surgeon Carl Backer tells WLS-TV that Sofia’s 12-hour surgery went extremely well, although the first 48 hours after are critical.

 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

11-Year-Old Girl Gets Heart Transplant After Visit By Drake was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…

A Look Back At The March On Washington [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
08.28.18
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary…

This film explores the fashion and style of several women, post-Katrina. You don't want to miss.
08.28.18
Tavis Smiley Dealt A Major Setback In His…

The host was accused of sexual harassment.
08.28.18
Here’s Everything We Know About The Jacksonville, Florida…

Jacksonville, Florida police reported a mass shooting that resulted in at least four deaths.
08.27.18
Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain…

Sen. John McCain leaves a mixed legacy with the Black Community.
08.27.18
U.S. Senator John McCain Dead At 81

Arizona Senator John McCain has died of Brain Cancer according to reports. On Friday, Senator McCain announced his decision to…
08.26.18
Nike Claps Back At The French Open Banning…

The French Tennis Federation president is getting backlash.
08.26.18
Prosecutors Say Story Of Man Urinating On A…

A 60-year-old man was accused of urinating on a 5-year-old Black girl.
08.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close