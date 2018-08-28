Photos Of Aretha Franklin In Casket Released

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Fans are paying their final respects to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit where a viewing of Aretha to the public is being hosted. The queen looked good dressed in a red suit and red pumps.

Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing 21 photos Launch gallery Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing 1. Aretha Franklin public visitation begins at Charles H. Wright Museum Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. TOPSHOT-US-MUSIC-ENTERTAINMENT-FUNERAL-FRANKLIN Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. US-ARETHA-FRANKLIN-MUSIC-CASKET Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLIN Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In Detroit Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. Aretha Franklin public visitation begins at Charles H. Wright Museum Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin’s Casket Arrives For Public Viewing Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing

