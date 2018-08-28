CLOSE
Photos Of Aretha Franklin In Casket Released

queen aretha franklin death

Fans are paying their final respects to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit where a viewing of Aretha to the public is being hosted. The queen looked good dressed in a red suit and red pumps.

Check out some of the photos below.

 

See more photos below.

Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing

Photos Of Aretha Franklin In Casket Released was originally published on 92q.com

