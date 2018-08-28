Photos Of Aretha Franklin In Casket Released

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
Fans are paying their final respects to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit where a viewing of Aretha to the public is being hosted. The queen looked good dressed in a red suit and red pumps.
Fans are paying their final respects to #ArethaFranklin at a public viewing in Detroit, Michigan. The Queen of Soul, dressed in red from head to toe, will lie in repose for a couple of days surrounded by roses, as her gospel recordings play in the background. The link in our bio has more details. (📷: Getty Images)
