Serena Williams Claps Back At The French Open With A TuTu

Serena Williams is arguably one of the most famous tennis players ever. Every so often someone or in this case the French Open comes for her and this time it was a about her Cat Suit. After a near death experience post child birth Nike designed the suit to help with her blood circulation during games. This week she competed in the 2018 U.S. Open in New York and the star wore a tutu designed by Virgil Abloh. He is the current creative director for Louis Vuitton and said that he is willing to design dresses for her for life!

 

