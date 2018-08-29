CLOSE
Eddie Murphy, 57 Expecting Child Number 10

If money was no issue what would you do in your glory days? Eddie Murphy said once in a interview, “By 50, I want to be retired and only creating content that I want, if I can’t do that I will just play my guitar all day”. Apparently, Murphy has been busy. He is not playing his guitar all day but he has found the time to make pretty babies. Congrats are in order for Murphy and his longtime girlfriend Paige Butler. They are expecting their second child together, this will be Murphy’s 10th.

