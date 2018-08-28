CLOSE
Charm City
BREAKING NEWS: Independent Review Board Concludes Baltimore City Detective Suiters’ Death A Suicide

Crime scene investigation

Source: Luka Lajst / Getty

The Independent Review Board investigating the death of Baltimore PD detective Sean Suiter has released their final report.

“The Board concludes that, based upon the totality of the evidence, Detective Suiter intentionally took his own life with his service weapon,” it states in the report.

The board found that there were no defensive wounds on Suiter, and only his DNA was found on his service weapon.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

