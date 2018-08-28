The Independent Review Board investigating the death of Baltimore PD detective Sean Suiter has released their final report.

“The Board concludes that, based upon the totality of the evidence, Detective Suiter intentionally took his own life with his service weapon,” it states in the report.

The board found that there were no defensive wounds on Suiter, and only his DNA was found on his service weapon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

BREAKING NEWS: Independent Review Board Concludes Baltimore City Detective Suiters’ Death A Suicide was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: