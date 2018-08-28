The Independent Review Board investigating the death of Baltimore PD detective Sean Suiter has released their final report.
“The Board concludes that, based upon the totality of the evidence, Detective Suiter intentionally took his own life with his service weapon,” it states in the report.
The board found that there were no defensive wounds on Suiter, and only his DNA was found on his service weapon.
Source: Fox Baltimore
BREAKING NEWS: Independent Review Board Concludes Baltimore City Detective Suiters’ Death A Suicide was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com