Snoop Dogg’s Daughter CHOC Drops The Visuals For Her Uplifting Song ‘Love Me For Me’

Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus is forging her own lane in the music world with the blessings of her father and God-given vocals. CHOC, formerly Cori B, released her latest single Love Me For Me, an inspiring song that empowers women to embrace themselves, and now comes the visuals to the uplifting ballad.

“I am finally making music that means something to me. I am able to write about my experiences and the things I go through daily, which is such an amazing feeling. I am excited for the world to finally learn who the real CHOC is.”

CHOC is gearing up to release her upcoming EP and set to perform alongside R&B legends like TLC, BBD and 112 at the RNB Rewind in LA. Hear more from CHOC, here.

