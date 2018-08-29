CLOSE
Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For Charge Of Hate Crime Against Black Man

The pair were accused of causing bodily injury to an African-American man in a 7-Eleven parking lot in Maine.

Two white men may go to jail for 10 years after being accused of assaulting a Black man in Maine. A federal grand jury in the state indicted them over the alleged hate crime, according to a Justice Department release made public on Monday (Aug. 27).

RELATED: In A Rare Legal Move, Maine Charges 2 White Men With A Hate Crime

Maurice Diggins, 34, and Dusty Leo, 27, both of Biddeford, Maine, were formally charged with conspiracy to violate and for violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, DOJ Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore and United States Attorney Halsey B. Frank for the District Of Maine said. A conviction for the hate crime charge can carry up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; the conspiracy charge can carry five years in prison and the same fine amount.

Diggins and Leo appeared in the U.S. District Court in Portland Monday — months after they were alleged to have assaulted an unidentified man.

The men had “willfully caused bodily injury” to an African-American man in a 7-Eleven convenience store parking lot in Biddeford on April 15 because of the man’s race, according to the indictment. The defendants allegedly drove a truck at a fast speed into the lot while the victim was walking outside the store. Diggins exited the vehicle and repeatedly referred to the victim as a racial slur; he also blocked the victim from entering the store. Leo then walked behind the man and struck him forcefully in the head. The two then allegedly followed and shouted racial slurs at the victim as he ran away, the indictment said.

Both the FBI and Biddeford Police Department investigated the incident. Diggins “adamantly denied” any wrongdoing, his attorney told The Associated Press.

Trump Is Really Upset That A Black Man Won The Florida Primary For Governor

Guilty! Rare Murder Verdict Returned In White Cop’s Killing Of Black Teen

USA - Hurricane Katrina - Aftermath

Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans

Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans

Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans

The 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina brings a national moment of reflection on the damage and devastation that happened in Louisiana. The storm made landfall on August 29, 2005, destroying homes and upending the lives of many of New Orleans' Black residents. Speeding winds and heavy floods spread as Katrina barreled through the city. After the storm was over, an estimated 1,577 people had lost their lives in Louisiana, with about 1,300 deaths directly related to flooding or wind, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm reached other states as well: Another 238 people died in Mississippi. There were 14 related deaths in Florida, one in Kentucky and two each in Alabama and Georgia. The total number of deaths was 1,833. In terms of financial costs, Katrina was responsible for $41.1 billion of insured losses in the United States, according to the American Insures Services Group (AISG). The estimated insured loss from flooding was $25.8 billion, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) reported. An estimate of $108 billion in total damages was caused by Katrina. Dozens of people were displaced, with 1.2 million people along the northern Gulf coast from southeastern Louisiana to Alabama under some type of evacuation order during the storm. Many had no home to return to after the hurricane. Here are some snapshots from Katrina.

Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For Charge Of Hate Crime Against Black Man was originally published on newsone.com

