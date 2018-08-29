The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has granted Baltimore City Schools 11.2 Million Dollars. The grant is a part of the 92 Million Dollars to a total of 19 school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits to develop networks of middle and high schools across the country, with specific projects aimed at increasing the number of black, Latino, and low-income students graduating from high school and going onto college.

The foundation supports initiatives in education, world health and population, and community giving. They want to ensure that more young people survive and thrive.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Bill and Melinda Gates Give Grant to Baltimore City Schools was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: