CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Bill and Melinda Gates Give Grant to Baltimore City Schools

Leave a comment
The Robin Hood Foundation's 2018 Benefit

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has granted Baltimore City Schools 11.2 Million Dollars. The grant is a part of the 92 Million Dollars to a total of 19 school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits to develop networks of middle and high schools across the country, with specific projects aimed at increasing the number of black, Latino, and low-income students graduating from high school and going onto college.

The foundation supports initiatives in education, world health and population, and community giving. They want to ensure that more young people survive and thrive.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Bill and Melinda Gates Give Grant to Baltimore City Schools was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For…

The pair were accused of causing bodily injury to an African-American man in a 7-Eleven parking lot.
08.30.18
7 items
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans

Snapshots of the storm and its aftermath 13 years later.
08.30.18
15 items
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum…

The underdog made history tonight.
08.28.18
Michelle Obama Offers Students A Vision For Their…

Michelle Obama sends a video message to high school students, encouraging them to seek higher education and to change the…
08.29.18
The Black Gamer Killed In Jacksonville Shooting Was…

Elijah Clayton, the Black gamer killed in the Jackson shooting, was using his winnings to pay for college.
08.28.18
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…

A Look Back At The March On Washington [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
08.28.18
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary…

This film explores the fashion and style of several women, post-Katrina. You don't want to miss.
08.28.18
Tavis Smiley Dealt A Major Setback In His…

The host was accused of sexual harassment.
08.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close