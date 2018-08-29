CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kim Kimble Amid Nicki Minaj Firing Rumors: Eagles Don’t Squawk With Chickens

Leave a comment
Alec Baldwin Visits 'The You Crew'

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Veteran hairstylist Kim Kimble, who worked with Nicki Minaj and graced the folds of Elle Magazine with her, is seemingly clapping back at rumors she was fired from the Queen’s camp.

In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj switched stylists and is now working with instafamous wigologist Arrogant Tae.

Fans quickly noticed Nicki and Kimble stopped following one another and rumors began to swirl that their breakup wasn’t amicable. While Kimble declined to give a direct comment about the situation when we reached out, she took to Instagram to send what people believe to be subliminal shots at Nicki.

“Eagles always fly above pettiness I encourage all eagle to fly and don’t let chickens tell you otherwise,” she captioned the video.

We have a feeling Nicki’s going to send her Barbies to attack in 3…2…1.

RELATED STORIES:

Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A Reminder Black Women Are Loyal To A Fault

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Fan Who Offered Some Musical Advice: “Eat A D*ck You Hating A** Hoe”

 

Kim Kimble Amid Nicki Minaj Firing Rumors: Eagles Don’t Squawk With Chickens was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For…

The pair were accused of causing bodily injury to an African-American man in a 7-Eleven parking lot.
08.30.18
7 items
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans

Snapshots of the storm and its aftermath 13 years later.
08.30.18
15 items
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum…

The underdog made history tonight.
08.28.18
Michelle Obama Offers Students A Vision For Their…

Michelle Obama sends a video message to high school students, encouraging them to seek higher education and to change the…
08.29.18
The Black Gamer Killed In Jacksonville Shooting Was…

Elijah Clayton, the Black gamer killed in the Jackson shooting, was using his winnings to pay for college.
08.28.18
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…

A Look Back At The March On Washington [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
08.28.18
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary…

This film explores the fashion and style of several women, post-Katrina. You don't want to miss.
08.28.18
Tavis Smiley Dealt A Major Setback In His…

The host was accused of sexual harassment.
08.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close