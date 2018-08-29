Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Comment & Addresses Trump Friendship, Twitter Reacts

Kanye West headed home to Chicago to sit down with 107.5’s WGCI Morning Show today and while there he addressed a plethora of topics, including Trump, Drake and Pusha T‘s beef, and even that unbelievable slavery was “a choice” comment.

Earlier this month, ‘Ye seemed to have no idea how to respond when Jimmy Kimmel asked him what makes him think Donald Trump cares about black people—or, any people, for that matter. Now we finally got an answer.

He said on the show, “I feel that [Trump] cares about the way black people feel about him, and he would like for black people to like him like they did when he was cool in the rap songs and all this. He will do the things that are necessary to make that happen because he’s got an ego like all the rest of us, and he wants to be the greatest president, and he knows that he can’t be the greatest president without the acceptance of the black community. So it’s something he’s gonna work towards, but we’re gonna have to speak to him.”

As for his current relationship with Drake, Kanye said “It hits me in a really sensitive place…because you, like, hang around people and they come to your house and be around your family and this and that, and then they get mad about a beat and then send you purple demon emojis.”

But it seems Kanye still has love for the rapper, who dissed him in the process of responding to Pusha T. “It ain’t no beef, ” he said, but he also adds, “I feel that it was insensitive for [Drake] to, in any way, stress me out in any way after TMZ, while I’m in Wyoming healing, pulling all the pieces together, working on my music. And you know, we’ll reconcile that one day because we got to, because we got work to do, and these voices is just too powerful.”

He also swore he was not the person who told Pusha about Drake’s secret child. “Don’t pull me into that type of conversation,” Kanye said. “That’s what y’all don’t even understand. I’m ‘Ye, I got major things to do other than be telling him some information about Drake. I don’t sit around and do that. I honestly don’t care that much, in all honesty.”

On another note, he finally apologized for his comment about slavery. “I have never really approached or addressed the slavery comment fully, and it’s not something for me to over-intellectualize,” he said to WGCI. “This is something about the fact that it hurt people’s feelings and the way that I presented that piece of information. I could present in a way more calm way, but I was ramped up. And I apologize. That happens sometimes when people are…I’m not blaming mental health, but I’m explaining mental health.”

He added, “I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel. I’m sorry for the one-two of the MAGA hat into the slavery comment. And I’m sorry for people who felt let down by that moment.”

Watch the interview for yourself in the clips up top and hit the flip to see how folks are responding.

Kanye West Apologizes For Slavery Comment & Addresses Trump Friendship, Twitter Reacts was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9: