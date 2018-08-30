Fewer Baltimore County Schools Will Be Forced To Close As Heat Rises

Fewer Baltimore County Schools are at risk of closing due to summer heat this school year. In past years, dozens of schools didn’t have air conditioning. So when the temperature hit 90 degrees, those schools would close. And that would have a ripple effect, closing schools throughout the county because of bus transportation routes.

But now there will be only eight schools without air conditioning when classes resume next week. So for the first time, Baltimore County will be able to close individual schools without AC if need be, without affecting the others.

According to county spokeswoman Ellen Kobler, six of the eight remaining unairconditioned schools will have AC by 2021.

Good news. We want our kids safe and in a healthy learning environment.

