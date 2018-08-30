CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Fewer Baltimore County Schools Will Be Forced To Close As Heat Rises

Leave a comment
Elementary school students in their classroom.

Source: Chris Futcher / Getty

Fewer Baltimore County Schools are at risk of closing due to summer heat this school year. In past years, dozens of schools didn’t have air conditioning. So when the temperature hit 90 degrees, those schools would close. And that would have a ripple effect, closing schools throughout the county because of bus transportation routes.

But now there will be only eight schools without air conditioning when classes resume next week. So for the first time, Baltimore County will be able to close individual schools without AC if need be, without affecting the others.

According to county spokeswoman Ellen Kobler, six of the eight remaining unairconditioned schools will have AC by 2021.

Good news. We want our kids safe and in a healthy learning environment.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Fewer Baltimore County Schools Will Be Forced To Close As Heat Rises was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Video Shows Cop Telling Children That Police Dogs…

A lesson on bias.
08.31.18
Video Shows Man Calling Police On ‘Darkies’ Because…

Disgusting but not shocking.
08.30.18
Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For…

The pair were accused of causing bodily injury to an African-American man in a 7-Eleven parking lot.
08.30.18
7 items
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans

Snapshots of the storm and its aftermath 13 years later.
08.30.18
15 items
Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum…

The underdog made history tonight.
08.28.18
Michelle Obama Offers Students A Vision For Their…

Michelle Obama sends a video message to high school students, encouraging them to seek higher education and to change the…
08.29.18
The Black Gamer Killed In Jacksonville Shooting Was…

Elijah Clayton, the Black gamer killed in the Jackson shooting, was using his winnings to pay for college.
08.28.18
34 items
A Look Back At The March On Washington…

A Look Back At The March On Washington [Photos] was originally published on woldcnews.com
08.28.18
WARD GIRLS: Ericka Shares How She Makes Her…

"Katrina taught me not to put so much stock in material things because they are replaceable."
08.28.18
Trump Shouts Out His Favorite Black Athletes While…

The president apparently still holds a grudge against the late senator.
08.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close