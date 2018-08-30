CLOSE
Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral

Handcuffed hands

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

Two Winston-Salem women, Michaela Pearson and Candice Little, have been arrested after the clip went viral on Facebook showing the women help three children smoke what appeared to be marijuana.

The videos, which originally appeared on Snapchat, shows an adult holding the paraphernalia to the children’s mouths while they inhaled.

According to ABC 7, the women were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to delinquency of minors.

The mother of the children reportedly trusted the women to care for the children in the video.

They are being held on $150,000 bail.

Watch the disturbing video, here:

Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

