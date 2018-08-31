CLOSE
Charm City
New Study Ranks Baltimore With Having The Worst Drivers In America

Rush hour with traffic jams

Source: Photo By Tom Carter / Getty

Allstate’s annual study puts Baltimore as having the worst drivers in the country.

200 cities were ranked and Baltimore came in last. The city was the second worst in last year’s list.

Allstate based their date on the number of years between accident claims and how often drivers have to brake hard.

It’s not much better in Washington, D.C.  which ranked 198th; Alexandria, Virginia came in 192nd and Philadelphia claimed the 191st spot.

The best drivers, the study found are: Boise, Idaho (No. 3); Kansas City, Kansas (No. 2); and Brownsville, Texas (No. 1).

New Study Ranks Baltimore With Having The Worst Drivers In America was originally published on 92q.com

