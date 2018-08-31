Algee Smith Says Playing Ralph Was Hard Because He’s ‘A Real Life Character’

Algee Smith, at only 23-years-old, has appeared in two very important movies, The New Edition Story and Detroit.

He played Ralph Tresvant in The New Edition Story and he says that there was added pressure because he was playing “a real person.”

His Mom was also with him on stage and says that it was “surreal” to see her baby play her favorite member of New Edition.

He will be performing his own music on the expo stage and says he might sing, “a little bit of Ralph sensitivity.”

Growing up his dream was to be a artist. He says at the age of nine he recorded his first song and at 15 he began acting.

When asked if he’s single he said “Try me!” So ladies now is your chance to shoot your shot!

