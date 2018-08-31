Gladys Knight Reveals That She Has Pancreatic Cancer At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

During the homegoing service for her friend Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight revealed some devastating news of her own. The 74-year-old legendary singer is currently battling pancreatic cancer, the same cancer that Franklin fought before she passed on August 16th.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Knight didn’t reveal how long she had been diagnosed with the cancer.
During a Monday interview with Us Weekly in which she shared her fondest memories of the Queen of Soul, Knight did not disclose her own illness, but discussed the finite nature of life.
“The Lord tells us where we are going and tells us when we are coming,” Knight said. “So I’m not overly upset about (Franklin’s death), and he knows how much each one of us can bear, and he calls us home with those things in mind. That’s the way I feel about it, because he loves us like that.”
RELATED: Aretha Franklin’s Death Reveals Reality of Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis
RELATED: Amid Joe Jackson Reports, Pancreatic Cancer Has Been A Major Killer Of Black People
The live stream for Franklin’s funeral is currently on-going. You can watch here.
Aretha Franklin's Funeral In Pictures And Videos
Aretha Franklin's Funeral In Pictures And Videos
1.Source:Getty 1 of 48
2.Source:Getty 2 of 48
3.3 of 48
4.4 of 48
5.5 of 48
6.Source:Getty 6 of 48
7.7 of 48
8.Source:Getty 8 of 48
9.9 of 48
10.Source:Getty 10 of 48
11.Source:Getty 11 of 48
12.Source:Getty 12 of 48
13.Source:Getty 13 of 48
14.Source:Getty 14 of 48
15.Source:Getty 15 of 48
16.Source:Getty 16 of 48
17.Source:Getty 17 of 48
18.Source:Getty 18 of 48
19.Source:Getty 19 of 48
20.Source:Getty 20 of 48
21.Source:Getty 21 of 48
22.Source:Getty 22 of 48
23.Source:Getty 23 of 48
24.Source:Getty 24 of 48
25.Source:Getty 25 of 48
26.Source:Getty 26 of 48
27.Source:Getty 27 of 48
28.Source:Getty 28 of 48
29.Source:Getty 29 of 48
30.Source:Getty 30 of 48
31.Source:Getty 31 of 48
32.Source:Getty 32 of 48
33.Source:Getty 33 of 48
34.Source:Getty 34 of 48
35.Source:Getty 35 of 48
36.Source:Getty 36 of 48
37.Source:Getty 37 of 48
38.Source:Getty 38 of 48
39.Source:Getty 39 of 48
40.Source:Getty 40 of 48
41.41 of 48
42.42 of 48
43.43 of 48
44.44 of 48
45.45 of 48
46.46 of 48
47.47 of 48
48.48 of 48
Gladys Knight Reveals That She Has Pancreatic Cancer At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com