Gladys Knight Reveals That She Has Pancreatic Cancer At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Gladys Knight reveals terrible news

Gladys Knight

Source: Sanerica Davis / Radio One Houston

During the homegoing service for her friend Aretha FranklinGladys Knight revealed some devastating news of her own. The 74-year-old legendary singer is currently battling pancreatic cancer, the same cancer that Franklin fought before she passed on August 16th.

Knight didn’t reveal how long she had been diagnosed with the cancer.

During a Monday interview with Us Weekly in which she shared her fondest memories of the Queen of Soul, Knight did not disclose her own illness, but discussed the finite nature of life.

“The Lord tells us where we are going and tells us when we are coming,” Knight said. “So I’m not overly upset about (Franklin’s death), and he knows how much each one of us can bear, and he calls us home with those things in mind. That’s the way I feel about it, because he loves us like that.”

RELATED: Aretha Franklin’s Death Reveals Reality of Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

RELATED: Amid Joe Jackson Reports, Pancreatic Cancer Has Been A Major Killer Of Black People

The live stream for Franklin’s funeral is currently on-going. You can watch here.

[caption id="attachment_3824486" align="alignnone" width="755"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] The Queen of Soul is getting a deservedly grand goodbye. Starting Tuesday, there was a two-day public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan. Aretha Franklin's funeral is today at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple. According to ABC, expected guests include former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson. Songs will be provided by the Clark Sisters, Steve Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more. "It is my goal and my aim to ensure that people leave here with some kind of spiritual awakening," Bishop Charles Ellis III of Greater Grace told ABC. "This is not a concert, this is not a show, this is not an awards production. This is a real life that has been lived, that a person, regardless of how famous she became, no matter how many people she touched around the world, she still could not escape death." He continued: "And hopefully, a lot of people here with money and fame and influence and friends and notoriety and wealth, hopefully they will think of their mortality and say there is something bigger than fame, there is something bigger than Hollywood, something bigger than being a recording artist and selling gold albums or what have you." See images from the funeral below:

Gladys Knight Reveals That She Has Pancreatic Cancer At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

