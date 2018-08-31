CLOSE
Knicks Legend J.R. Smith Surrenders To NYPD, Charged With Misdemeanor

We gotta hear both sides since some fans do get out of pocket. Just saying.

J.R. Smith has surrendered to the NYPD. The former New York Knicks and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard has been charged for a July incident where he allegedly hurled someone’s cell phone

Reports TMZ:

TMZ Sports broke the story … Smith was being investigated for allegedly stealing a cell phone from a person outside of The Park — a hotspot in Chelsea. Officials believe Smith threw the phone into a nearby construction zone, damaging the item.

Now, we’ve learned Smith appeared at an NYPD station in Chelsea early Friday morning where he was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and issued a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

We spoke with Smith’s attorney, Alex Spiro, who tells us, “This is nonsense, and we aren’t responding to nonsense. He was issued a ticket.”

We’d bet good money the case either gets dismissed or J.R. just ends up having to pay a fine.

Gotta hear both sides, after all. Also, the camera man is an instigator.

