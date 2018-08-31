CLOSE
Is Gladys Knight OK? Singer, Publicist Disagree Publicly About Her Health

The singer either has pancreatic cancer or she's completely healthy, depending on who you ask.

Legendary singer Gladys Knight either has pancreatic cancer or she’s completely healthy, depending on who you ask. It was widely reported Friday afternoon that during the funeral for Aretha Franklin, Knight revealed she had been stricken with pancreatic cancer — the same ailment the Queen of Soul died from earlier this month.

However, a couple of hours after the reports from reputable news outlets like Ebony and the Detroit News, Knight’s publicist insisted the singer was just fine.

“She’s healthy,” Javier Delgado told the Detroit Free Press. “Someone must have misinterpreted.

During an interview with local television station WDIV-TV outside of the funeral, Knight seemed sure of her self when she said of Franklin, “We shared the fact that we had the same disease.”

Knight’s health had never been a public concern until Friday. Prior to Franklin’s funeral, Knight had been seen at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City just this week.

People magazine published a story in February about how “ageless” the 74-year-old looked, dismissing rumors that the singer may have had plastic surgery.

If Knight was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, it would be sad but not surprising.

Cancer has been proven to be more deadly for Black people, with that fact being resoundingly true for pancreatic cancer patients, statistics have shown since around 1970, when pancreatic cancer trends began reversing themselves along racial lines.

“In white men, pancreatic cancer death rates decreased by 0.7% per year from 1970 to 1995 and then increased by 0.4% per year through 2009,” according to research published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. “In contrast, the rates among blacks increased between 1970 and the late 1980s (women) or early 1990s (men).”

The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine took it a step further and found through clinical research that the “incidence of pancreatic cancer is 50 – 90% higher in African Americans than in any other racial group in the United States. Not only is pancreatic cancer more common among African Americans, but African Americans also have the poorest prognosis of any racial group because they often are diagnosed with advanced, and therefore, inoperable cancer.”

Aretha Franklin's Funeral In Pictures And Videos

[caption id="attachment_3824486" align="alignnone" width="755"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] The Queen of Soul is getting a deservedly grand goodbye. Starting Tuesday, there was a two-day public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan. Aretha Franklin's funeral is today at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple. According to ABC, expected guests include former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson. Songs will be provided by the Clark Sisters, Steve Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more. "It is my goal and my aim to ensure that people leave here with some kind of spiritual awakening," Bishop Charles Ellis III of Greater Grace told ABC. "This is not a concert, this is not a show, this is not an awards production. This is a real life that has been lived, that a person, regardless of how famous she became, no matter how many people she touched around the world, she still could not escape death." He continued: "And hopefully, a lot of people here with money and fame and influence and friends and notoriety and wealth, hopefully they will think of their mortality and say there is something bigger than fame, there is something bigger than Hollywood, something bigger than being a recording artist and selling gold albums or what have you." See images from the funeral below:

