CLOSE
National
Home > National

House Candidate Says He Wants To Be Your ‘N-Word’ In Campaign Video Fail

Kyle Greene was dragged for his misbegotten campaign ad attempting to "try to unify people."

Leave a comment

A Minnesota House candidate’s attempt to “unify society” with a new campaign ad miserably backfired. Kyle Greene targeted voters with a controversial and offensive message: “I want to be your N-word.”

Greene, who is running for Minnesota’s House of Representatives seat in rural District 18A, used the term in his appeal to voters in the clip posted to Facebook.

“I’m not asking you to vote for me as your leader, I’m asking you to vote for me as your public servant,” Greene, who identifies himself as African-American and Cherokee Indian, said in the video. “I want to be your state representative, I want to be your public servant and I want to be your (n-word).”

The campaign ad has been viewed more than 59,000 times as of Friday afternoon. Social media users have posted strong comments on the video’s page, too.

“Yea this was a pure what the f*** did you say moment. Well if he wanted a name for himself he has it now. Whoever is his family should really rethink this s***. How do you support this?”, one commenter said.

“While I guess I get the reasoning behind the explanation of why this was made, the delivery comes across all wrong. This was a misstep. Probably a fatal one for the campaign,” a second user said.

The range of online reactions went from shocked to downright pissed off. How Greene could have filmed the ad is baffling, many people said. If Greene had any chance at beating his competitors and getting votes, then it seems like a slim-to-none bet now. The House candidate will face off against incumbent Republican Dean Urdahl, Democrat Justin Vold and Libertarian candidate Jill Galvan. His rivals will most likely respond to the ad and take advantage of the backlash against him.

SEE ALSO:

Watch Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: How To Live Stream The Queen Of Soul’s Homecoming

Crystal Mason Is Sentenced To Federal Prison For Voting In Texas

US-Entertainment-music-FRANKLIN

Aretha Franklin's Funeral In Pictures And Videos

54 photos Launch gallery

Aretha Franklin's Funeral In Pictures And Videos

Continue reading Aretha Franklin’s Funeral In Pictures And Videos

Aretha Franklin's Funeral In Pictures And Videos

[caption id="attachment_3824486" align="alignnone" width="755"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] The Queen of Soul is getting a deservedly grand goodbye. Starting Tuesday, there was a two-day public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, Michigan. Aretha Franklin's funeral is today at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple. According to ABC, expected guests include former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson. Songs will be provided by the Clark Sisters, Steve Wonder, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more. "It is my goal and my aim to ensure that people leave here with some kind of spiritual awakening," Bishop Charles Ellis III of Greater Grace told ABC. "This is not a concert, this is not a show, this is not an awards production. This is a real life that has been lived, that a person, regardless of how famous she became, no matter how many people she touched around the world, she still could not escape death." He continued: "And hopefully, a lot of people here with money and fame and influence and friends and notoriety and wealth, hopefully they will think of their mortality and say there is something bigger than fame, there is something bigger than Hollywood, something bigger than being a recording artist and selling gold albums or what have you." See images from the funeral below:

House Candidate Says He Wants To Be Your ‘N-Word’ In Campaign Video Fail was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Crazy Road Rage Incident In Northeast D.C. Caught…

https://www.facebook.com/chaney205/videos/333236713899696/ An angry unidentified woman vandalized a Grayhound Bus and possibly made an attempt to run over the Bus driver…
09.01.18
House Candidate Says He Wants To Be Your…

Taking several seats.
09.01.18
Is Gladys Knight OK? Singer, Publicist Disagree Publicly…

Gladys Knight either has pancreatic cancer or she's completely healthy, depending on who you ask.
09.01.18
15 items
Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton…

Uncle Bill was acting up...
08.31.18
From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How…

Saluting the Queen of Soul.
09.01.18
Katrina, John McCain And The Cruelty Of Flying…

Flags at half-staff have always represented the recognition of American tragedies, but Black death has never been perceived as an American…
08.31.18
Video Shows Cop Telling Children That Police Dogs…

A lesson on bias.
08.31.18
Video Shows Man Calling Police On ‘Darkies’ Because…

Disgusting but not shocking.
08.30.18
Two Men Facing 10 Years In Prison For…

The pair were accused of causing bodily injury to an African-American man in a 7-Eleven parking lot.
08.30.18
7 items
Hurricane Katrina: Then And Now In New Orleans

Snapshots of the storm and its aftermath 13 years later.
08.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close