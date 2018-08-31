CLOSE
Crazy Road Rage Incident In Northeast D.C. Caught On Video

An angry unidentified woman vandalized a Grayhound Bus and possibly made an attempt to run over the Bus driver in a rage. The incident happened in Northeast D.C on Thursday evening.

Police said a woman driving an Audi illegally passed a Greyhound bus moving in the same direction in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road. An argument ensued and then the crazy incident began to take place. The woman took a bat and car jack out of her trunk and began to smash the driver’s side window.

While the bus driver is standing in front of her vehicle calling the police, the woman attempts to drive off, hitting him. Later she drives off with the driver on the hood of her car. He falls and suffers cuts and a bruised hip.

 

