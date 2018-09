Bishop Jokes About Ariana Grande Being A Taco Bell Item At Aretha Franklin Funeral

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III has been made plenty of jokes throughout the homegoing service for Aretha Franklin, even including one about Ariana Grande.

During the star-studded memorial to the Queen of Soul, Grande performed her rendition of “A Natural Woman,” just as she had done on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

After her tribute, Bishop Ellis joined the singer onstage where he admitted that he wasn’t that familiar with the “God Is A Woman” singer. Or her work before the service.

“I’ve got to apologize because I have to brush up. My 28-year-old daughter tells me, ‘Dad! You are old at 60,’” he shared. “When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell.”

Funny moment during the #ArethaFranklinFuneral: Bishop Ellis tells @ArianaGrande when he saw her on the program he thought "it was a new something at Taco Bell." pic.twitter.com/Sxgh8Nnt9n — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 31, 2018

“Girl, let me give you all your respect,” he shared before sharing a hug with the Grammy nominated star. “Did you enjoy this icon? She is an icon herself. Come on, make her feel loved.”

She laughed at Bishop Charles’ joke and told the crowd, “We love you Aretha.” She attended the event with her fiancé Pete Davidson.

As far as the dress? Well … that’s another story.

