Crying Yeezy: Childish Gambino Drops Animated “Feels Like Summer” Video [WATCH]

Now this is a video worth watching. Can you name all the artists?

Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover dropped a video for his breezy tune “Feels Like Summer.” The visual offers plenty to take in thanks to all sorts of cameos. 

Landing the rappers was relatively easy considering it’s an animated clip. Easily recognizable artists include the Migos, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty and plenty more as Gambino walks along, listening to music in his headphones.

And yep, that’s a crying, MAGA hat wearing Kanye West getting a hug from Michelle Obama. Nicki and Travis Scott playing in the grass is another timely moment.

Watch the Donald Glover, Ivan Dixon and Greg Sharp-directed video for “Feels Like Summer” below.

Crying Yeezy: Childish Gambino Drops Animated “Feels Like Summer” Video [WATCH] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

