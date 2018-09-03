Kevin Powell Says Black Women Can Raise Boys To Be Men

| 09.03.18
Author Kevin Powell, has just finished his thirteenth book, My Mother, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, And The Last Stand Of The Angry White Man. 

The book is a series of 13 essays that talk about Prince, Jay-Z’s 4:44, Barack Obama, his mother, and Donald Trump. It’s a series of 13 essays.

Powell says he wanted the book to pay homage to his mom who, contrary to what Rev. Jasper Williams Jr. said, “black women can raise boys to be men,” his mother did it. The essay about his mother is deep he says, “I cried through it.”

His mother is having health issues and it’s difficult “to become the caretaker of your parent after they’ve raised you.” He admits that their relationship hasn’t always been easy but he “wanted to be honest about it.”

