CLOSE
National
Home > National

Aretha Franklin’s Family Offended By Eulogy, But Rev. Jasper Williams Doubles Down

The Queen of Soul's funeral caused some controversy.

Leave a comment

Aretha Franklin’s funeral was a beautiful homegoing for the Queen of Soul. Sadly, Reverend Jasper Williams, who gave the eulogy, offended many with his comments about Black Lives Matter and single mothers. Even Franklin’s family have come forward to say they were offended, but the Williams is still refusing to apologize.

SEE ALSO: From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How Aretha Franklin Was Celebrated At Her Funeral

According to The Associated Press, the singer’s nephew Vaughn Franklin issued a statement for the family which said, “He spoke for 50 minutes and at no time did he properly eulogize her.” He also said contrary to what Williams said, Aretha Franklin did not personally select Williams to eulogize her. He was selected by the family because he spoke at the funeral for Franklin’s father, minister and civil rights activist C.L. Franklin, 34 years ago.

Vaughn Franklin said Williams’ eulogy “caught the entire family off guard” and “It has been very, very distasteful.”

Similar to his comments yesterday, Williams is not backing down. The senior pastor of Atlanta’s Salem Bible Church said about Vaughn Franklin’s statement, “I understand it. I regret it. But I’m sorry they feel that way.”

In case you missed it, when talking about single mothers, Williams said it was “abortion after birth” and children were being raised without a “provider” father (Aretha Franklin was a single mother of four). He also said, “No, Black lives do not matter” then backed up his Fox News-type point by babbling about Black-on-Black crime. See below:

SEE ALSO:

7 Colonizers Who Got Their A**es Handed To Them For Trying To Police Black And Brown Folks

Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t Being Taken Away From NFL Players

Minneapolis Community Helped 13-Year-Old After Complaints That He Opened A Hot Dog Stand

Therese Patricia Okoumou scales the Statue of Liberty on July 4, 2018

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

10 photos Launch gallery

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

Continue reading Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

Iconic Images Of Black Women Protesting In The 21st Century

On July 4, Therese Patricia Okoumou scaled the Statue of Liberty in protest of Trump's racist immigration policies. The 44-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo  was caught on camera, creating one of many iconic images of Black women protesting in the 21st century. See the gallery of some of our favorite images.

Aretha Franklin’s Family Offended By Eulogy, But Rev. Jasper Williams Doubles Down was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin’s Family Offended By Eulogy, But Rev.…

The Queen of Soul's funeral caused some controversy.
09.04.18
Detective Omarosa Reportedly Recorded Whenever She Spoke To…

The reality star was clearly plotting.
09.04.18
Black College Cheerleaders Who Knelt During National Anthem…

Kennesaw State University officials claim the young women were dropped because of stiff competition, as opposed to their past silent…
09.03.18
True Love! 99-Year-Old Man Walks 6 Miles A…

Luther Younger doesn't care how bad the weather is, he will make the hike to see the love of his…
09.03.18
Crazy Road Rage Incident In Northeast D.C. Caught…

https://www.facebook.com/chaney205/videos/333236713899696/ An angry unidentified woman vandalized a Grayhound Bus and possibly made an attempt to run over the Bus driver…
09.01.18
House Candidate Says He Wants To Be Your…

Taking several seats.
09.01.18
Is Gladys Knight OK? Singer, Publicist Disagree Publicly…

Gladys Knight either has pancreatic cancer or she's completely healthy, depending on who you ask.
09.01.18
15 items
Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton…

Uncle Bill was acting up...
08.31.18
From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How…

Saluting the Queen of Soul.
09.01.18
Katrina, John McCain And The Cruelty Of Flying…

Flags at half-staff have always represented the recognition of American tragedies, but Black death has never been perceived as an American…
08.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close