Baltimore Ravens Place Kicker Kaare Vedvik Assaulted

Ravens rookie kicker Kaare Vedvik was being treated for head wounds at Maryland Shock Trauma Center, sources confirmed. Vedvik, a kicker and punter from Norway, was placed on the team’s reserve injury list Sunday.
FoxBaltimore.com reports:
According to Baltimore Police, at 4:00 a.m., the Fire Department requested officers for an injured person. When officers arrived in the area of the 2000 block of Boone Street, they located the victim, identified as Kaare Vedvik, suffering from upper body injuries.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, they have not confirmed how his injuries occurred. The injuries are not life threatening. Police are investigating the incident.
The Ravens are monitoring the situation.
