Baltimore City And Baltimore County Schools To Be Dismissed Early Today Again

Baltimore City and Baltimore County are feeling the effects of the heat once again.

More than 60 schools in the city will dismiss early on Wednesday and ten in the county will be closed because of a lack of air conditioning.

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore City And Baltimore County Schools To Be Dismissed Early Today Again was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

