Baltimore City and Baltimore County are feeling the effects of the heat once again.
More than 60 schools in the city will dismiss early on Wednesday and ten in the county will be closed because of a lack of air conditioning.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Woman Claimed She Was Kidnapped By Black Men To Avoid Paying Employees
- Some Networks Really Couldn’t Handle Louis Farrakhan At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
- Miserable Melania Allegedly ‘Completely Embarrassed’ That Her Husband Was Dragged At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral
- Baltimore City And Baltimore County Schools To Be Dismissed Early Today Again
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore City And Baltimore County Schools To Be Dismissed Early Today Again was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com