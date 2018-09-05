Baltimore City and Baltimore County are feeling the effects of the heat once again.

More than 60 schools in the city will dismiss early on Wednesday and ten in the county will be closed because of a lack of air conditioning.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

Baltimore City And Baltimore County Schools To Be Dismissed Early Today Again was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: