Woman Claimed She Was Kidnapped By Black Men To Avoid Paying Employees

                                   Maria Gonzales Fresno PD

 

On Saturday, police in Fresno, Calif., began searching for suspects who allegedly kidnapped 32-year-old Maria Gonzales. She said that she was headed to pay two subcontractors for her trucking company when masked black men jumped in her car, held her at gunpoint and forced her to drive to the west side of Fresno, according to the Fresno Bee.

Gonzales told police that the men pistol-whipped her, knocked her unconscious, stole $9,000 out of her purse, and even sexually assaulted her, reports the Fresno Bee. She claimed that she woke up in a field with her hands tied behind her back and escaped to a nearby home, where the homeowner called 9-1-1.

“The truth is Maria Gonzalez made up this entire story for the purpose of letting someone know that $9,000 had been stolen from her, $9,000 she was supposed to pay to subcontractors. The reality is, she didn’t have the $9,000 to pay the subcontractors, and that’s why she made up the entire story,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told the Fresno Bee. She told the truckers that she was on the way just before she was sidelined by the nonexistent kidnapping black men.

Gonzales was released by police, but she is expected to be arrested on charges of suspicion of filing a police report, a misdemeanor.

Woman Claimed She Was Kidnapped By Black Men To Avoid Paying Employees was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

