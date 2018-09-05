Woman In Howard County Mauled By Pit Bull She Rescued

A woman in Howard County was mauled by a pit bull she had rescued only two weeks earlier.

Robin Conway, 64, who lives on Tamar Drive, was found dead in her backyard. Her death has left family and friends in mourning and at a loss for words.

Conway was no stranger to the pit bull breed, which is why she was drawn to adopting the dog. Upon the arrival of emergency responders, the dog was tied to pole, but continued trying to attack authorities. Eventually the dog had to be put down.

Our prayers go out to her family.

