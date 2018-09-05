CLOSE
National
Washington Mystics Are Headed To The WNBA Finals For The First Time

WNBA conference finals game 5 - Washington Mystics play Atlanta Dream

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Washington Mystics are headed to the WNBA Finals for the first time in team history.

The Mystics defeated the Atlanta Dream 86-81 in the deciding game 5 in the WNBA Semi-Finals. Ariel Atkins lead the way with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. Elane Delle Donne still hampered with a bone bruise in her knee was held to 14 points.

Now the Mystics are headed to the Pacific Northwest on Friday to take on the number 1 seeded Seattle Storm, lead by League MVP Breanna Stewart & Sue Bird.

