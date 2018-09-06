After 33 Years, The Fudgery Will Sing It’s Last Song In Baltimore

The Fudgery at Harborplace is closing and the fudgemakers will be singing their final song.

The Fudgery, which is believed to be the longest-tenured merchant in the Light Street Pavilion, is set to close at the end of the business day Sunday after 33 years.

There are 26 other locations throughout the country, including one a the Nation Harbor, but the popularity of the Baltimore location certainly served as a catalyst for business as a whole.

Former employees, Dru Hill, went on to become award winning R&B recording artists and many young people in Baltimore got to explore their musical gifts at the retailer.

If you were a former employee, the company is asking you to come back for a few final songs on their last day.

The Fudgery will definitely be missed. Definitely an end of an era.

