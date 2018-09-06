CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

After 33 Years, The Fudgery Will Sing It’s Last Song In Baltimore

Leave a comment
A close-up view of three pieces of fudge with nuts and peanut butter and white chocolate sitting on a patterned napkin

Source: Beth Galton Inc / Getty

The Fudgery at Harborplace is closing and the fudgemakers will be singing their final song.

The Fudgery, which is believed to be the longest-tenured merchant in the Light Street Pavilion, is set to close at the end of the business day Sunday after 33 years.

There are 26 other locations throughout the country, including one a the Nation Harbor, but the popularity of the Baltimore location certainly served as a catalyst for business as a whole.

Former employees, Dru Hill, went on to become award winning R&B recording artists and many young people in Baltimore got to explore their musical gifts at the retailer.

If you were a former employee, the company is asking you to come back for a few final songs on their last day.

The Fudgery will definitely be missed. Definitely an end of an era.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

After 33 Years, The Fudgery Will Sing It’s Last Song In Baltimore was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
15 items
Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically…

Do the write thing!
09.07.18
Kim Kardashian Returned To The White House To…

Chris Young is serving life without parole for a low-level role in a drug case.
09.06.18
DeRay McKesson Explains That ‘Planet Of The Apes’…

The activist is promoting his book "On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case For Hope."
09.06.18
Washington Mystics Are Headed To The WNBA Finals…

The Washington Mystics are headed to the WNBA Finals for the first time in team history. The Mystics defeated the…
09.06.18
Miserable Melania Allegedly ‘Completely Embarrassed’ That Her Husband…

She knew who she married.
09.05.18
Aretha Franklin’s Family Offended By Eulogy, But Rev.…

The Queen of Soul's funeral caused some controversy.
09.04.18
Detective Omarosa Reportedly Recorded Whenever She Spoke To…

The reality star was clearly plotting.
09.04.18
Black College Cheerleaders Who Knelt During National Anthem…

Kennesaw State University officials claim the young women were dropped because of stiff competition, as opposed to their past silent…
09.03.18
True Love! 99-Year-Old Man Walks 6 Miles A…

Luther Younger doesn't care how bad the weather is, he will make the hike to see the love of his…
09.03.18
Crazy Road Rage Incident In Northeast D.C. Caught…

https://www.facebook.com/chaney205/videos/333236713899696/ An angry unidentified woman vandalized a Grayhound Bus and possibly made an attempt to run over the Bus driver…
09.01.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close