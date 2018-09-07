The Southern Heritage Classic is the oldest HBCU football classic weekend and Tom is there! He talked to R&B heart throb, Ro James who is performing tonight at the Landers Center with Tank, K. Michelle and Major.

From the names of the artists you can tell that this show will be for the boos! It’s going to be all R&B and it’s going to be so good that James says, “if you don’t come boo’d up you’ll leave boo’d up.”

His new single Excuse Me is available now and his sophomore album is coming this fall.

Ro James Says His Show Will Make You Want To Be ‘Boo’d Up’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

