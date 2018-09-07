The Woman Kim Kardashian Helped Get Out Of Jail, Alice Marie Johnson Is Free & Grateful

TJMS: If You Missed It
| 09.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s true, you never know who you’re going to run into at the Southern Heritage Classic. Tom saw a woman waving at him and when he realized who she was he just had to talk to her.

Alice Marie Johnson is the woman that Kim Kardashian West helped release from prison, and she said she just had to meet Tom! Johnson says that Tom’s voice is the one that she heard say that Kim Kardashian was headed to the White House on her behalf. “He was a voice to me” the voice that she heard in one of the happiest moments of her life.

Even though she initially had no idea who West was she was so grateful to her. “I had to get the other ladies on there with me to help me find pictures of her in magazines,” she said.

Johnson was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a non violent first time offence. At the time of her release Johnson had served, “21 years 7 months and 6 days” in prison.

Now she is “on a mission,” to help “those that are invisible to the public.”

When asked if she’ll vote for Trump since he got her out of prison she said, “I have nothing bad to say about the one who blew the doors open for me.”

You can follow her at @AliceMarieFree on twitter.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The Woman Kim Kardashian Helped Get Out Of Jail, Alice Marie Johnson Is Free & Grateful was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Video shows Chicago woman staggering through hotel kitchen, not entering freezer where her body was found
5 Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Kenneka Jenkins’ Mysterious Death

The one-year anniversary of Kenneka Jenkins' death prompts more questions.
09.08.18
From Kamala Harris To Stacey Abrams: How Black…

Capes on.
09.08.18
He’s Baaaack…Former President Obama Rips Trump In Powerful…

"How hard can that be, saying Nazis are bad?"
09.08.18
Detective Omarosa Thinks She Knows Who Wrote The…

The reality star will say anything for media attention.
09.08.18
Brett Kavanaugh’s Dangerous Relationship With Race In America,…

Brett Kavanaugh may or may not be racist, but he certainly has racist tendencies.
09.08.18
Distrust Of Sacramento Police Grows After Cops Kill…

911 audio has been released.
09.08.18
15 items
Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically…

Do the write thing!
09.07.18
Kim Kardashian Returned To The White House To…

Chris Young is serving life without parole for a low-level role in a drug case.
09.06.18
DeRay McKesson Explains That ‘Planet Of The Apes’…

The activist is promoting his book "On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case For Hope."
09.06.18
Washington Mystics Are Headed To The WNBA Finals…

The Washington Mystics are headed to the WNBA Finals for the first time in team history. The Mystics defeated the…
09.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close