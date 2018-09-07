The Southern Heritage Classic has been in Memphis for 29 years and according to founder Fred Jones, it keeps getting better. The game is between Jackson State and Tennessee State, and has been for 27 of the 29 years.

This year Jones says they’re expecting “10,000 plus for tailgating” alone. Everyone is out cooking, dancing and having a great time. When asked if he barbecues, he says “I don’t do nothing but eat!”

Jones says that his favorite part is the parade, because it “reminds me of when I was a kid and you get to create something for other kids.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Founder Of The Southern Heritage Classic Says ‘We’ve Grown A Lot In Our 29 Years’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: