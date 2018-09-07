CLOSE
Ark Church Set On Fire

Fire engine and firefighters

Source: vm / Getty

Baltimore City police are looking for one or more people who tried to burn down The Ark Church, located on North Ave., Wednesday morning using gasoline and Molotov cocktails. Thankfully, the mostly brick structure allowed for minimal damage. Members have helped to clean.

“It’s a little nerve-racking, but other than that, we’re going to continue doing the work,” said Elder Rashad Singletary, of Ark Church. “We do a lot to impact the community. We give away food, clothes, anything we can do to help the community, so I’m just kind of shocked that somebody would target our church in such away.”

Leadership at the church said that this is not the first time the church has been threatened by fire, but it is the first time anyone has been successful.

Police have no suspects and there was no usable surveillance video from any area cameras. Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore City Police Department.

