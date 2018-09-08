CLOSE
Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting To Fight Nicki Minaj At #NYFW Party

Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Infor, Estee Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue, Fujifilm Instax, Genesis, And Stella Artois - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The long-standing subliminal beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has boiled over. Cardi B had to be escorted out of a Harper’s Bazaar #NYFW event after reportedly trying to attack Nicki Minaj.

Video footage shows Cardi taking off her red platform shoe and lunging at her opponent followed by melee. It appears Cardi was elbowed in the face by security during the altercation leaving the I Like It rapper with a huge knot.

Harper's BAZAAR ICONS

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

According to TMZ, Cardi approached Nicki Minaj’s table “to address the lies Nicki was spreading.” Security reportedly sprang into action, sparking the messy altercation. At one point on the footage, it appears Nicki friend’s Rah Ali jumped in to try to stop Cardi from pouncing.

Cardi later took to Instagram to clarify that she will not accept people talking about her child and called out Nicki for being fake.

View this post on Instagram

PERIOD.

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B and Nicki reportedly hashed out their differences at the MET Gala earlier this year, but it was clearly a disingenuous act for cameras. She also confirmed Nicki had been sneak dissing her all along.

Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Infor, Estee Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue, Fujifilm Instax, Genesis, And Stella Artois - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Both ladies have been making the fashion week rounds and were bound to bump into one another. Nicki reportedly was unfazed by Cardi’s attempts. Where’s “Queen” radio when you need it? We have a feeling this isn’t going to be the last we hear about this.

Cardi B Left With Huge Knot After Attempting To Fight Nicki Minaj At #NYFW Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

