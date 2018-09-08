Naomi Osaka Asks,”What Would Serena Do?”

CLOSE
Naomi Osaka is one of Serena Williams biggest fan and Serena’s competition at the 2018 US Open.  She is ranked No. 17 in the world and one of her most famous sayings to herself is, “Would Serena Do?”

Osaka was recently interviewed and was asked if she wanted to say anything to Serena and she blushed and said, “I Love You”. Osaka is the first of Japanese/Haitian decent to play professional tennis and to compete against her Idol. She holds dual citizenship with Japan and the US. She is registered with the Japan Tennis Association.

Since she was a kid, Naomi Osaka has dreamed about playing her hero Serena Williams in a Grand Slam final. Today, that dream comes true. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Osaka, who was born to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, was only three months old when Williams made her first Grand Slam appearance – and now she uses this four-word mantra to get through her own matches: "What would Serena do?" ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Holding a dual citizenship in Japan and the United States, Osaka is registered with the Japan Tennis Association. She is the first Japanese woman and the first Haitian woman to reach a Grand Slam final. Although she represents Japan in the tournament, she is just as proud of her Haitian heritage, saying in an interview at the 2018 Australian Open, "I'm really honored to be playing for Japan. And my dad's side is Haitian, so represent." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Osaka calls her U.S. Open final with Williams a "dream match," and even had a sweet message to send Williams before they face-off today at 4 pm ET. *Swipe left to watch. #blackgirlmagic #becauseofthemwecan

