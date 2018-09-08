Naomi Osaka Asks,”What Would Serena Do?”

Naomi Osaka is one of Serena Williams biggest fan and Serena’s competition at the 2018 US Open. She is ranked No. 17 in the world and one of her most famous sayings to herself is, “Would Serena Do?”

Osaka was recently interviewed and was asked if she wanted to say anything to Serena and she blushed and said, “I Love You”. Osaka is the first of Japanese/Haitian decent to play professional tennis and to compete against her Idol. She holds dual citizenship with Japan and the US. She is registered with the Japan Tennis Association.

