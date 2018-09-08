CLOSE
News & Gossip
#TheStruggleFiles: Struggle Jedi Orlando Brown In Jail Over Burglary Arrest

The former 'That's So Raven' actor has been diving into the deep end of the struggle pool all year it seems.

Orlando Brown has shown a Jedi master-like mastery of immersing one’s self in the struggle considering some of the legal hot water he’s been in the last year alone. For his troubles, Brown landed in jail after being arrested last week for burglary but his time behind bars will be relatively short.

TMZ reports:

The ex-Disney star pled no contest in his drug case stemming from a June arrest. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail. He also pled no contest in his most recent case … burglary last weekend at his friend’s restaurant where he was caught in the act. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail for that.

Orlando won’t actually spend much time behind bars … he gets credit for time served and both sentences are running concurrently. He’s scheduled to be released Oct. 1.

TMZ broke the story … Brown was spotted by cops going in and out of a motel in a high drug area. Cops found a bag of drugs on him, and later determined it to be meth.

The outlet adds that the restaurant Brown was caught doing his burglary deed was owned by former Death Row Records artist, Danny Boy.

