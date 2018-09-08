CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

14-Year-Old Charged With Rape And Murder Of Elderly Westside Woman

Leave a comment
Police barrier

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Baltimore City Police say they have charged 14-year-old Tyrone Harvin as an adult for the rape and murder of an elderly woman.

Harvin is being held without bail in the August death of 83-year-old Dorothy Neal.

According to Fox 45, a concerned neighbor contacted police regarding the well-being of 83 year-old

Dorothy Mae Neal after not seeing her for days.

Dorothy Mae Neal was found inside her apartment unresponsive and transported to University Of Maryland Hospital for treatment. Dorothy Mae Neal was pronounced August 30th.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

9 photos Launch gallery

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Continue reading Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!

14-Year-Old Charged With Rape And Murder Of Elderly Westside Woman was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
California Transit Officials Routinely Side With Racist Passengers…

A California Black bus driver filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the Central Contra Costa Transit Authority.
09.10.18
Here’s Another Sign That Cory Booker Is Running…

Iowa Democrats invited Sen. Cory Booker to deliver the keynote speech at its fall gathering.
09.10.18
Van Jones And His Wife Release Statement After…

They were together for 13 years.
09.10.18
Parkland Shooting Survivor At Kavanaugh Hearing: ‘Gun Violence…

Powerful words from Aalayah Eastmond.
09.10.18
Video shows Chicago woman staggering through hotel kitchen, not entering freezer where her body was found
5 Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Kenneka Jenkins’ Mysterious Death

The one-year anniversary of Kenneka Jenkins' death prompts more questions.
09.08.18
From Kamala Harris To Stacey Abrams: How Black…

Capes on.
09.08.18
He’s Baaaack…Former President Obama Rips Trump In Powerful…

"How hard can that be, saying Nazis are bad?"
09.08.18
Detective Omarosa Thinks She Knows Who Wrote The…

The reality star will say anything for media attention.
09.08.18
Brett Kavanaugh’s Dangerous Relationship With Race In America,…

Brett Kavanaugh may or may not be racist, but he certainly has racist tendencies.
09.08.18
Distrust Of Sacramento Police Grows After Cops Kill…

911 audio has been released.
09.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close