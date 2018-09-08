Baltimore City Police say they have charged 14-year-old Tyrone Harvin as an adult for the rape and murder of an elderly woman.

Harvin is being held without bail in the August death of 83-year-old Dorothy Neal.

According to Fox 45, a concerned neighbor contacted police regarding the well-being of 83 year-old

Dorothy Mae Neal after not seeing her for days.

Dorothy Mae Neal was found inside her apartment unresponsive and transported to University Of Maryland Hospital for treatment. Dorothy Mae Neal was pronounced August 30th.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore

14-Year-Old Charged With Rape And Murder Of Elderly Westside Woman was originally published on 92q.com