Governor Larry Hogan has announced a state of emergency in the state or Maryland, days ahead of potential impact from Hurricane Florence. The Hurricane is currently a Category 4 hurricane and reportedly gaining strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Winds could get up to a maximum of 130 MPH.
“At this time, there is still some uncertainty about the track of this storm and its potential impact, but we are preparing for any possible outcome, including the potential of historic, catastrophic, and life-threatening flooding in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “Our state is taking every precaution, and I urge all Marylanders to do the same. Stay tuned to your local news stations for the latest updates, listen to state and local authorities, and most importantly, use common sense.”
Virginia has already issued a state of emergency.
“The Governor declares a State of Emergency when he/she believes a disaster has occurred or may be imminent that is severe enough to require State aid to supplement local resources in preventing or alleviating damages, loss, hardship or suffering. This declaration authorizes the Governor to speed State agency assistance to communities in need. It enables him to make resources immediately available to rescue, evacuate, shelter, provide essential commodities (i.e., heating fuel, food etc.) and quell disturbances in affected localities.It may also position the State to seek federal assistance when the scope of the event exceeds the State’s resources.”
Source: Fox 5 DC
Gov. Hogan Declare Maryland Under State Of Emergency Due To Hurricane Florence was originally published on woldcnews.com