CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Atlanta Bus Driver Credited With Saving A Woman’s Life

Leave a comment

An Atlanta bus driver is being called a hero after he jumped off his bus and stopped a man who was stabbing a woman Sunday morning, reports WSB-TV.

MARTA bus driver Winston Douglas grabbed a stick out of a yard and began beating the woman’s attacker to  stop the attack and save the woman’s life. Several others helped fight off the attacker including bus riders and a neighbor.

The victim, Terri Bradley, 63, survived the attack, and is in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

WSB-TV reports, police said Jones told them he wanted to kill the woman and said he has violent tendencies.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Atlanta Bus Driver Credited With Saving A Woman’s Life was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Proof That Amber Guyger Claiming Botham Jean’s…

Residents are doing better investigating than the Dallas District Attorney and police.
09.12.18
Details Announced For Botham Shem Jean’s Funeral In…

Family and friends were preparing the funeral services for Botham Shem Jean less than a week after the 26-year-old Black…
09.12.18
Black Sorority’s Lawsuit Puts Restaurant On Blast For…

Serve up some justice.
09.12.18
White Man Pulls Gun On HBCU Students After…

A young man posted an online video.
09.12.18
Here Are Botham Jean’s Reported Last Words Before…

Witnesses have come forward and contradicted Amber Guyger's account.
09.11.18
Amber Guyger Is Blaming Botham Jean For Getting…

The cop's story gets messier by the hour.
09.11.18
Here Is The Real Reason Why Geoffrey Owens…

The actor was shamed for working at the popular grocery store.
09.11.18
Wyclef Jean Speaks On Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston…

Follow KYS On Twitter: The legend Wyclef Jean stopped by to talk to the Angie Ange Morning Show last Friday…
09.11.18
Hurricane Florence Likely To Hit Black Residents The…

Black residents are likely to get hit the hardest by the storm.
09.11.18
Employee May Threaten Lawsuit After Walking Out Over…

An employee was fired.
09.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close