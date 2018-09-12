CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Jordan McNair’s Parents Recently Fileed Formal Letters Of Possible Lawsuit

Leave a comment
Courtroom Witness Stand and Bench

Source: Jason Doiy / Getty

The parents of former University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair plan to sue several university officials.  Martin and Tonya McNair filed formal letters notifying the state of a possible lawsuit.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: BaltimoreCBSLocal

 

Jordan McNair’s Parents Recently Fileed Formal Letters Of Possible Lawsuit was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meet The Black, Former Police Chief Who Was…

Eddie Edwards said Trump is "doing one hell of a job in Washington.”
09.13.18
Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The…

Urban One founder Cathy Hughes teamed up with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Valarie Jarrett, Senior Advisor for the…
09.13.18
Viola Davis Speaks Out On Her Role In…

In 2011, Viola Davis earned her first Oscar nomination playing Aibileen Clark in “The Help.” The film focused on domestic servants…
09.13.18
Michelle Obama Announces 10-City Book Tour For Candid…

Michelle Obama is going on tour. The former First Lady admits she’s “a little frightened” by how candid she got…
09.13.18
See Four Part-Time Jobs That Can Earn You…

In this economy, sometimes you need more than one job in order to get by. The “gig economy” as its…
09.13.18
Mo’ Money? GOP’s Mia Love Reportedly Wants To…

The congresswoman is leaning on a loophole to exceed finance limits.
09.13.18
Ex-Cheerleader Calls Out University For Alleged Civil Rights…

Fumbles on the field.
09.13.18
Black Pastor Praises Dallas Police Chief For How…

Frederick Haynes is the vice president of the African-American Pastors Coalition.
09.13.18
Here’s Proof That Amber Guyger Claiming Botham Jean’s…

Residents are doing better investigating than the Dallas District Attorney and police.
09.12.18
Details Announced For Botham Shem Jean’s Funeral In…

Family and friends were preparing the funeral services for Botham Shem Jean less than a week after the 26-year-old Black…
09.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close