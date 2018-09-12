A police officer is recovering after being rushed to the hospital after he was dragged by a car during a traffic stop.
The incident happened on 3300 block of Garrison Avenue in NW Baltimore at around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when the officer was conducting a traffic stop.
The officer tried to stop the driver of the gray Toyota Camry, when the suspect tried to flee, dragging the officer.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- Meet The Black, Former Police Chief Who Was Endorsed By Trump And Rudy Giuliani
- Bow Wow Admits He Was Addicted To Lean
- Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit In Washington, D.C.
- Viola Davis Speaks Out On Her Role In ‘The Help’: ‘It Wasn’t The Voices Of The Maids’
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore City Police Officer Dragged By Car During Traffic Stop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com