Charm City
Things You Need To Prepare For Hurricane Florence

National Hurricane Center Monitors Hurricane Earl As It Tracks Towards U.S.

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

The Federal Emergency Management Agency advises people to take steps to prepare for any scenario.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert.

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cellphone with chargers and a backup battery

Quick safety tips to consider:

Prepare an emergency kit in case you have to shelter in place

Never drive into standing water

Clear gutters and downspouts

Remove loose items from yards that can become projectiles

Keep cellphones charged

Have a three-day supply of water on hand

Obey orders to evacuate from federal, state and local agencies

Develop a plan for elderly individuals and pets

Have a supply of medications on hand

Make sure gas tanks are at least half full

AAA Mid-Atlantic suggests the following emergency supplies should always be kept on hand: Canned food items and bottled water

Flashlights with extra batteries

A battery-operated radio

Sheets and blankets

Essential prescription medications

Emergency cash

Stock a cooler with ice

Keep what cold air you have inside the freezer – do not open the door any more than necessary. A full freezer should stay at freezing temperatures about two days; a half-full freezer about one day. If your freezer is not full, group packages so they form an “igloo” to protect each other.

Planning for pets during disasters

An emergency evacuation plan should be in place for every member of the household. Identify the nearest storm shelter, and suggest a meeting point should family members get separated.

