Things You Need To Prepare For Hurricane Florence

The Federal Emergency Management Agency advises people to take steps to prepare for any scenario.
A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:
Water: One gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
Food: At least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert.
Flashlight
First aid kit
Extra batteries
Whistle to signal for help
Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place
Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
Manual can opener for food
Local maps
Cellphone with chargers and a backup battery
Quick safety tips to consider:
Prepare an emergency kit in case you have to shelter in place
Never drive into standing water
Clear gutters and downspouts
Remove loose items from yards that can become projectiles
Keep cellphones charged
Have a three-day supply of water on hand
Obey orders to evacuate from federal, state and local agencies
Develop a plan for elderly individuals and pets
Have a supply of medications on hand
Make sure gas tanks are at least half full
AAA Mid-Atlantic suggests the following emergency supplies should always be kept on hand: Canned food items and bottled water
Flashlights with extra batteries
A battery-operated radio
Sheets and blankets
Essential prescription medications
Emergency cash
Stock a cooler with ice
Keep what cold air you have inside the freezer – do not open the door any more than necessary. A full freezer should stay at freezing temperatures about two days; a half-full freezer about one day. If your freezer is not full, group packages so they form an “igloo” to protect each other.
Planning for pets during disasters
An emergency evacuation plan should be in place for every member of the household. Identify the nearest storm shelter, and suggest a meeting point should family members get separated.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Third Bear Hit On Maryland Roadway
- 6 Ways To Take Control Of Your Mental Health
- Dead Body Falls Out Of Vacant House In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
Things You Need To Prepare For Hurricane Florence was originally published on 92q.com