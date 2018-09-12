The DECU is suffering yet another shake up as Henry Cavill, the English actor who played the Man Of Steel for three films (Man Of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League) is reportedly OUT.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, talks broke down between Cavill and Warner Bros after Superman was supposed to make a cameo in the upcoming Shazam film.

D.C.’s focus for The Man Of Steel actually doesn’t truly include him. Per THR, there’s a Supergirl film in the works and the focus of that film is an origin story featuring a teen heroine. What does that mean? Well, if you know your DC lore then you know that at the time of Supergirl, Clark Kent or Kal-El really, would be an infant.

The DECU has already revealed that Ben Affleck won’t be returning as Batman and now the Universe is without it’s two biggest heroes. We’ll see what they do next — or who they even cast in those roles.

Henry Cavill No Longer To Play Superman was originally published on radionowhouston.com

