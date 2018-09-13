Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit In Washington, D.C.

National
| 09.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Urban One founder Cathy Hughes teamed up with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Valarie Jarrett, Senior Advisor for the Obama Administration, for an important conversation at the Maternal and Infant Health Summit on Wednesday.

Read: Mayor Bowser Convenes National Leaders at DC’s First-Ever Mayoral Maternal and Infant Health Summit

The trio spoke about why black women are less informed and more likely to die or lose a child after childbirth. Mayor Bowser also spoke about how women in political office across the county are leading the effort in passing laws that would help create stability in the homes for women including paid sick leave, child care and more.

Watch the women speak on the items affecting our communities and some of their own experiences at the panel above

Related: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Introduces Her Daughter Miranda On The Today Show

Related: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Named On Essence’s ‘Woke 100 Women’ List

Maternal and Infant Health Summit at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

79 photos Launch gallery

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Continue reading Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Cathy Hughes Moderates A Staller Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit

Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The Maternal and Infant Health Summit In Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Meet The Black, Former Police Chief Who Was…

Eddie Edwards said Trump is "doing one hell of a job in Washington.”
09.13.18
Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The…

Urban One founder Cathy Hughes teamed up with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Valarie Jarrett, Senior Advisor for the…
09.13.18
Viola Davis Speaks Out On Her Role In…

In 2011, Viola Davis earned her first Oscar nomination playing Aibileen Clark in “The Help.” The film focused on domestic servants…
09.13.18
Michelle Obama Announces 10-City Book Tour For Candid…

Michelle Obama is going on tour. The former First Lady admits she’s “a little frightened” by how candid she got…
09.13.18
See Four Part-Time Jobs That Can Earn You…

In this economy, sometimes you need more than one job in order to get by. The “gig economy” as its…
09.13.18
Mo’ Money? GOP’s Mia Love Reportedly Wants To…

The congresswoman is leaning on a loophole to exceed finance limits.
09.13.18
Ex-Cheerleader Calls Out University For Alleged Civil Rights…

Fumbles on the field.
09.13.18
Black Pastor Praises Dallas Police Chief For How…

Frederick Haynes is the vice president of the African-American Pastors Coalition.
09.13.18
Here’s Proof That Amber Guyger Claiming Botham Jean’s…

Residents are doing better investigating than the Dallas District Attorney and police.
09.12.18
Details Announced For Botham Shem Jean’s Funeral In…

Family and friends were preparing the funeral services for Botham Shem Jean less than a week after the 26-year-old Black…
09.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close