CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Teen Police Explorer Hailed As Hero For Saving Coworkers After Stabbing [Video]

Leave a comment

An Atlanta-area teen is being called a hero after literally giving the shirt off of his back to save two co-workers at Target who were stabbed in a robbery, according Fox 5 Atlanta.

Mario Alexander, 17, a Police Explorer and employee at a Target store in Cobb County, Ga., sprang into action when he saw two of his coworkers bleeding from stab wounds, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Alexander told Fox 5 Atlanta he saw the coworker with an arm wound first. “He had his arm lifted and he said, ‘I’ve been stabbed, he got me!’ and threw his arm back and I saw blood just gushing out,” Alexander told the station. Alexander took off his shirt and used it to stop the other co-worker from bleeding from his neck.

He cared for both co-workers until help arrived. The teen credited his police training.

“I give all the credit to the Police Explorers and the Lord because without them I wouldn’t have been able to apply my training,” the high school junior told Fox 5.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons

18 photos Launch gallery

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons

Continue reading “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Through the Seasons

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Teen Police Explorer Hailed As Hero For Saving Coworkers After Stabbing [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trial For Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Has…

Prosecutors are calling foul play.
09.13.18
Protected: Nielsen Unveils Its New Report About Black…

There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.
09.13.18
Protesters Shut Down Dallas City Council Meeting Over…

See the video.
09.13.18
Miss America Says Transgender Women Should Be Allowed…

Nia Imani Franklin speaks out on Miss America's ban on transgender women.
09.13.18
Meet The Black, Former Police Chief Who Was…

Eddie Edwards said Trump is "doing one hell of a job in Washington.”
09.13.18
Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The…

Urban One founder Cathy Hughes teamed up with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Valarie Jarrett, Senior Advisor for the…
09.13.18
Viola Davis Speaks Out On Her Role In…

In 2011, Viola Davis earned her first Oscar nomination playing Aibileen Clark in “The Help.” The film focused on domestic servants…
09.13.18
Michelle Obama Announces 10-City Book Tour For Candid…

Michelle Obama is going on tour. The former First Lady admits she’s “a little frightened” by how candid she got…
09.13.18
See Four Part-Time Jobs That Can Earn You…

In this economy, sometimes you need more than one job in order to get by. The “gig economy” as its…
09.13.18
Mo’ Money? GOP’s Mia Love Reportedly Wants To…

The congresswoman is leaning on a loophole to exceed finance limits.
09.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close