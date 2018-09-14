WBA Super Featherweight Champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on Friday morning after a fistfight at Rosebar nightclub in D.C. A source told TMZ the fisticuffs started after a dispute over a reported 10,000 bill and that the 23-year-old Champ from Baltimore and another man got into an altercation.

Davis was arrested on disorderly conduct charges. Friday morning he since out a tweet that may best describe the situation.

🤦🏻‍♂️ — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) September 14, 2018

Source: TMZ

Also: Boxer Gervonta Davis Breaks Up Fight Outside Strip Club

Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis Arrested After Fight In D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9: