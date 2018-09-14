CLOSE
Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis Arrested After Fight In D.C.

Lil Baby Hosts Empire Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

WBA Super Featherweight Champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on Friday morning after a fistfight at Rosebar nightclub in D.C. A source told TMZ the fisticuffs started after a dispute over a reported 10,000 bill and that the 23-year-old Champ from Baltimore and another man got into an altercation.

 

Davis was arrested on disorderly conduct charges. Friday morning he since out a tweet that may best describe the situation.

