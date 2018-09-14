Howard University’s Star Swimmer Will Represent Cape Verde at the 2020 Olympics [Video]

Howard University swimmer Latroya Pina will take her talents all the way to Japan to swim for Cape Verde at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Pina, will represent her family’s home country with her younger brother and sister, Troy and Jayla, The siblings make up three fourths of island African nation’s first national swim team reports WUSA.

The siblings caught the attention of Cape Verdean officials from videos that their mother Maria Alfama posted on Facebook, reports the Sun Chronicle.

For Latroya’s mother Maria Alfama, the pool introduced a new way of life, one she ultimately embraced.

“I don’t even know how to swim!” Alfama told the Sun Chronicle. “I was happy just watching. I’ve spent a lot of miles on the road, a lot of hours at pools with them. My life began when they got involved with sports and swimming. I was a super sports mom.”

This week, she and her siblings are competing for Cape Verde at the Confederation Africaine de Natation Amateur Swimming in Algiers, Algeria. This meet is a precursor to next year’s World Championship in South Korea. The times she swims in Algiers this week will be her qualifying times for South Korea next summer. Then comes the Olympics, reports the Sun Chronicle.

Celebrities Who Attended Howard University 23 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Who Attended Howard University 1. Laz Alonso 1 of 23 2. Taraji P. Henson 2 of 23 3. Chadwick Boseman 3 of 23 4. LaLa Anthony 4 of 23 5. Kenny Lattimore 5 of 23 6. Wendy Raquel Robinson 6 of 23 7. Diddy 7 of 23 8. Toni Morrison 8 of 23 9. Marlon Wayans 9 of 23 10. Kamala Harris 10 of 23 11. Phylicia Rashad 11 of 23 12. Lance Gross 12 of 23 13. Roberta Flack 13 of 23 14. Anthony Anderson 14 of 23 15. Lynn Whitfield 15 of 23 16. Zora Neal Hurston 16 of 23 17. Isaiah Washington 17 of 23 18. Michelle Bernard 18 of 23 19. Gus Johnson 19 of 23 20. Thurgood Marshall 20 of 23 21. Meshell Ndegeocello 21 of 23 22. Donny Hathaway 22 of 23 23. Omarosa Manigault 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Who Attended Howard University Celebrities Who Attended Howard University Here's a list of SOME celebrities who attended Howard University.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Howard University’s Star Swimmer Will Represent Cape Verde at the 2020 Olympics [Video] was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com