Huggy Lowdown: Donald Trump You’re The Bama Of The Week, Again!

| 09.14.18
Donald Trump is the Bama Of The Week, again! This week he literally denied that 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria. According to Trump, Democrats pulled that number out of thin air specifically to make him look bad. How selfish can one man be?

Huggy Lowdown: Donald Trump You’re The Bama Of The Week, Again! was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

