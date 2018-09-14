CLOSE
National
Home > National

R. Kelly’s Own Brother Claims He Molested Their 14-Year-Old Cousin

Carey Kelly spoke out in a lengthy interview.

Leave a comment

There are new accusations against R. Kelly and this time it’s from his own brother. Carey Kelly claims his brother sexually assaulted their cousin who was only 14 at the time.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

In an interview with unWinewithTashaK, Carey Kelly said, “Robert has a control problem and the only reason why he targets little girls, now that I’m older, I understand. He was molested. I was molested [too], but I didn’t turn out that way.” Carey said they were molested by one of their family members.

In the detailed interview, Carey said the his brother and their cousin spent a lot of time together alone and the family “figured out” she was being assualted. However, he said many people did not believe the accusations, “A lot of people didn’t believe it because of who he is and that’s how he’s been able to sustain in this business as an artist and as human being [without] not being locked away. It’s almost hard to believe that this icon, this superstar, would do things of that nature.”

He also said he would like her to speak out “I’d really like for her to tell her story, I really do. If she would speak on it.” There were rumors that Kelly impregnated the 14-year-old by Carey said he could not conform those reports.

Watch the interview below, the accusations of abuse start around the 40:00 minute mark.

R. Kelly just canceled a concert in New York City at Madison Square Garden that was scheduled for September 15. He claims the concert was canceled because his production team is stuck in South Carolina due to Hurricane Florence.

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

Rihanna Just Singlehandedly Snatched Snapchat’s Wig… And Its Stock Is Going Down

R. Kelly’s Own Brother Claims He Molested Their 14-Year-Old Cousin was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly’s Own Brother Claims He Molested Their…

Carey Kelly spoke out in a lengthy interview.
09.15.18
Exclusive: Dallas Pastor Talks Botham Jean Shooting, Police…

Fighting injustice.
09.15.18
Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis Arrested After Fight In…

WBA Super Featherweight Champion Gervonta Davis was arrested on Friday morning after a fistfight at Rosebar nightclub in D.C. A source…
09.15.18
April Ryan Rips Into Minister Omarosa After The…

The reality star showed her true self in an explosive interview.
09.15.18
Blame The Victim: Police Claim Marijuana Was In…

This is despicable.
09.15.18
How Black Lives Matter Is Taking A Grassroots…

Amnesty International found that gun violence across the United States has reached a human rights crisis level.
09.15.18
Here’s Everything That Happened Behind The Scenes At…

You won't get this coverage anywhere else.
09.14.18
Cory Booker Has More Receipts On Kavanaugh As…

More documents have been released.
09.14.18
Trial For Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Has…

Prosecutors are calling foul play.
09.13.18
Protected: Nielsen Unveils Its New Report About Black…

There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.
09.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close