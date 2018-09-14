R. Kelly’s Own Brother Claims He Molested Their 14-Year-Old Cousin

There are new accusations against R. Kelly and this time it’s from his own brother. Carey Kelly claims his brother sexually assaulted their cousin who was only 14 at the time.

In an interview with unWinewithTashaK, Carey Kelly said, “Robert has a control problem and the only reason why he targets little girls, now that I’m older, I understand. He was molested. I was molested [too], but I didn’t turn out that way.” Carey said they were molested by one of their family members.

In the detailed interview, Carey said the his brother and their cousin spent a lot of time together alone and the family “figured out” she was being assualted. However, he said many people did not believe the accusations, “A lot of people didn’t believe it because of who he is and that’s how he’s been able to sustain in this business as an artist and as human being [without] not being locked away. It’s almost hard to believe that this icon, this superstar, would do things of that nature.”

He also said he would like her to speak out “I’d really like for her to tell her story, I really do. If she would speak on it.” There were rumors that Kelly impregnated the 14-year-old by Carey said he could not conform those reports.

Watch the interview below, the accusations of abuse start around the 40:00 minute mark.

R. Kelly just canceled a concert in New York City at Madison Square Garden that was scheduled for September 15. He claims the concert was canceled because his production team is stuck in South Carolina due to Hurricane Florence.

