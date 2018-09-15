CLOSE
Salty Struggle: Katt Williams Thinks Tiffany Haddish Isn’t Funny

The recent Emmy winner also went in on Haddish's stand-up comedy skills in a new radio interview.

Katt Williams performance at James L Knight Center in Hollywood

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Looks like there’s some fresh off the presses beef in the comedy world. In a recent radio interview, Katt Williams goes all the way in on Tiffany Haddish, going so far as to say she isn’t funny and that her fame is connected to her attraction to white Hollywood actors.

AJC.com reports:

The reliably controversial Emmy-winning comic Katt Williams didn’t hold back on Tiffany Haddish during a visit to V-103’s Frank and Wanda Show Friday, saying Haddish didn’t deserve the success she’s gotten.

“She ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special,” Williams told the show. “She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody.”

The rising star actually released a 2017 Showtime special and just signed with Netflix for another one.

AJC also points out that Williams believes that despite everyone else noting that Haddish was the breakout star of Girls Trip, the film was a success without her screen-grabbing moments and not the other way around.

Williams also seemed bothered by Haddish’s jokes about wanting to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio and for marrying and divorcing a white man. There was also a joke she made about wanting to sleep with Brad Pitt that also seemed to annoy Williams.

It’s all pretty petty. But it looks like Haddish is truly not bothered by Williams’ digs as evidenced by her tweet below.

Check out Katt Williams dishing on Tiffany Haddish and more below. Hit the 6:30 mark for the smoke.

Photo: WENN

Salty Struggle: Katt Williams Thinks Tiffany Haddish Isn’t Funny was originally published on hiphopwired.com

